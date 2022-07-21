Top star battles Chris Jericho in a violent Barbed Wire Everywhere Death match on AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest

Chris Jericho 's Painmaker persona lived up to its name on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

Fyter Fest continued this week with the JAS leader colliding with Eddie Kingston in a singles match. To keep Jericho's allies from interfering, they were locked up in a shark cage with the keys being guarded by Ruby Soho.

The Mad King had a maniacal grin as he entered the ring and looked to make on his promise to make Jericho bleed.

In a shocking turn of events, Tay Conti ran out and attacked Ruby Soho in an attempt to free the Jericho Appreciation Society from the Shark Cage. Even though Anna Jay intervened, she sided with Jericho's faction and helped Conti.

With the JAS free to interfere in the no-disqualification match, a beatdown on Eddie Kingston ensued. However, the Blackpool Combat Club and Ortiz ran out and stopped them.

Sammy Guevara also made an appearance, which led to Chris Jericho pinning Eddie Kingston for the win. However, the Mad King did not let things end as he overpowered both the Spanish God and Jericho, throwing the latter outside the ring in a web of barbed wire.

While many expected this match to be the end of the feud, fans may yet see a grand conclusion to the rivalry in the future.

