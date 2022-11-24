Top star breaks silence after Tony Khan forced them to relinquish major title in AEW

Thunder Rosa finally gave her thoughts after Tony Khan ordered her to let go of the AEW Women's Championship.

This week on Dynamite, Renee Paquette announced that Khan and Rosa agreed to terms about relinquishing the lineal title, as the latter's physical status was still uncertain. La Mera Mera was supposed to defend it at All Out but was pulled after revealing on the August 24th episode of Dynamite that she had an injury.

As a result, current title-holder Jamie Hayter is now the official AEW Women's Champion, removing the "interim" tag in the process. Meanwhile, Toni Storm's previous interim reign, which ended at Full Gear after Hayter dethroned her, has also been made official retroactively.

Taking to Twitter, Rosa broke her silence by admitting that she respected the upper management's verdict. La Mera Mera thanked the company and the fans for sticking with her during her title run.

"Thank you #ThunderArmy for all the support and @aew for being there for me. Dream-like moments happened in this run, and this is not how I wanted to lose the championship, but you deserve a present champion; on to the next chapter," Rosa tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

Thunder Rosa @thunderrosa22 Thank you #ThunderArmy for all the support and @aew for being there for me. Dream-like moments happened in this run, and this is not how I wanted to lose the championship, but you deserve a present champion; on to the next chapter. Thank you #ThunderArmy for all the support and @aew for being there for me. Dream-like moments happened in this run, and this is not how I wanted to lose the championship, but you deserve a present champion; on to the next chapter.

The Mexican star won the women's championship back in Dynamite: St. Patrick's Day Slam on March 16 against Britt Baker. She went on to defend it against the likes of Storm, Hayter, Serena Deeb, Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Miyu Yamashita.

Check out the results of this week's Dynamite here.

Fans expressed their support to former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa

Thunder Rosa's response was well-received by the wrestling community on Twitter. The majority of them sent positive wishes to La Mera Mera as she is currently recovering from her injury.

Take a look at some of the tweets:

Michael Howard @dirkjently @thunderrosa22



We know you'll be back. But you're still a champion in our hearts.



We love you, @AEW You held that title with honor, Rosa. We know that you will do what is BEST for the AEW Women's Division, and the focus now turns to getting COMPLETELY healed.We know you'll be back. But you're still a champion in our hearts.We love you, #LaMeraMera @thunderrosa22 @AEW You held that title with honor, Rosa. We know that you will do what is BEST for the AEW Women's Division, and the focus now turns to getting COMPLETELY healed. We know you'll be back. But you're still a champion in our hearts.We love you, #LaMeraMera !

Will @pronounspal @thunderrosa22 @AEW Hope you are able to get back to 100%, and hope when you are you come back to AEW. @thunderrosa22 @AEW Hope you are able to get back to 100%, and hope when you are you come back to AEW.

It will be interesting to see how long Thunder Rosa is going to be sidelined and when the timeframe of her return will be.

What are your thoughts on Tony Khan's decision to force Thunder Rosa to relinquish the AEW Women's Championship? Sound off in the comments section.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes