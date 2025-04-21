Top star chose to sign with AEW because he would fail miserably in WWE, believes Jim Cornette

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette claimed that a current AEW star didn't choose WWE because he couldn't hang in there. Cornette also believes that the star was a part of the bidding war between the major promotions.

Top star Kazuchika Okada chose to sign with All Elite Wrestling last year after an incredible run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling for years. There were rumors of him possibly heading to the WWE, but he eventually chose to go All Elite. While Okada has been the Continental Champion for several months, his run in the company has been underwhelming.

Meanwhile, Jim Cornette claimed that Kazuchika Okada didn't choose WWE because he wouldn't find success there. Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette claimed that the Stamford-based promotion made Tony Khan spend more to sign Okada.

"With [Kazuchika] Okada, I still believe that if the WWE had seen him in the last few years that they were just bidding him up to see how much money Tony [Khan] could spend."

Cornette further claimed that Okada chose a soft schedule in AEW because he wouldn't have any kind of success in WWE.

"I still believe that because there's no way that you can convince me that Okada could hang in WWE right now in this moment and would be any kind of success with any of the performances that he has put on so far. But he chose the money and the soft schedule because this way he can lay around and be even worse than he probably can be if he tried." [From 4:53 - 5:34]

Jim Cornette believes top star has a bleak future in AEW

Jim Cornette recently claimed that the top star and former TNT Champion, Powerhouse Hobbs, seems to have an uncertain future in AEW. Speaking on his The Experience podcast, Cornette said that Hobbs can be good with some direction, but time is running out.

"Poor Hobbs, poor Hobbs. [...] Hobbs, my God...in a program with some direction and some training and producing and developing of talent you got something there. But the longer it goes the less you got."

Hereafter, only time will tell what the future has in store for Powerhouse Hobbs.

