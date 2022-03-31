Top star claims Tony Khan doesn't want AEW talent to work WrestleMania Week events

AEW President Tony Khan has been quite liberal regarding his stars wanting to work independently. However, Brian Cage revealed that Khan prefers if his talent doesn't work at WrestleMania Week events.

WrestleMania week is the best time of the year for pro wrestling. Several independent promotions often hold shows in the vicinity of the venue of the Grandest Stage of Them All to capitalize on the excitement and influx of traveling fans to the area. Cage is also scheduled to appear at the CVC card show in Fresno this weekend.

Speaking to GV Wire, The Machine claimed that he had many things he could have done, but since he was contracted to Tony Khan's company, he wasn't able to.

"'Oh dang [the card show], that's WrestleMania week,' but actually, because of the AEW contract, we're actually not...[Tony Khan] would rather us not doing anything WrestleMania weekend because he wants AEW not to be affiliated... everything happens WrestleMania weekend around WWE. He doesn't want anyone to look like AEW is beneath WWE. Technically, I had a bunch of stuff I could have done out there, but I can't do it." (H/T: Fightful)

Brian Cage also spoke about working some independent dates.

"Luckily, for me, I fought for inexclusivity so I could do independents. I know a lot of guys in AEW do independents, not all of them. I mainly do it because I love wrestling. I love wrestling more than anything else. A lot of people are like, 'why would you do Independents?' I get paid plenty fine where financially, I don't have to do any Independent bookings, but I do it because I love it... When I get these awesome opportunities for these great matches, I want to take them."

When was Brian Cage last seen in AEW?

Brian Cage's last match for All Elite Wrestling took place on the 6th October 2021 episode of Rampage. He took on Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

It was the culmination of Cage's ongoing feud with Team Taz, as he unceremoniously exited the group. After some assistance from Powerhouse Hobbs, Starks picked up the victory via a spear.

