"Iron sharpens iron" - Top star talks about his run with former WWE Superstar's faction in Tony Khan's AEW

Wheeler Yuta recently discussed his current run with the Blackpool Combat Club, alongside former WWE Superstars in AEW.

Since joining the BCC on the April 8 edition of Rampage, Yuta has grown in popularity among All Elite Wrestling fans. He currently holds the Ring of Honor Pure Championship, which he successfully defended at the Death Before Dishonor event against Daniel Garcia on July 23.

In the media scrum of the aforementioned pay-per-view, the 25-year-old expressed gratitude towards fellow stablemates Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and William Regal. He added that the veterans provide him with some valuable feedback regularly.

"I think that the way the Blackpool Combat Club has really taken a genuine interest in helping me develop as a pro wrestler has just been incredible. Being able to work with such great minds and always have that feedback," Yuta said.

Yuta added that BCC's mantra of collective success helps them stand out in the promotion:

"That iron sharpens iron mentality of just making sure that we’re all doing what we should do in the ring, and just getting better and better every day has just been invaluable," he added. [H/T WrestleZone]

Besides Yuta, teammate Claudio Castagnoli also won the ROH World Championship during last Saturday's event. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door to secure the AEW World Championship last month.

Former WWE stars Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson will feature on this week's AEW Dynamite

After Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli's title victories at ROH, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson will look to maintain the Blackpool Combat Club's momentum tomorrow on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen.

Moxley will put his world title on the line against Rush of Los Ingobernables. The Purveyor of Violence last defended his title against Brody King on the July 6 edition of Dynamite. Meanwhile, El Toro Blanco scored his first AEW singles win against Penta Oscuro on the same show.

Danielson will make his much-anticipated in-ring return after almost two months as he battles Daniel Garcia of The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Fans will have to tune in to Fight for the Fallen tomorrow to see if the former WWE Superstars will continue to reign supreme in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

