Top star to compete in popular non-AEW event

A reigning AEW champion is set to wrestle in a major promotion. Since the company maintains working ties with other big promotions like NJPW and CMLL, many AEW stars usually compete in these companies' events. Mercedes Mone, one of the top names of the Jacksonville-based promotion, is set to bless the Japan-based promotion's fans with her in-ring brilliance in a special appearance soon.

The TBS Champion has been one of the top female signings by AEW. Since her debut in 2024, she wrestled classic matches with Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale, and many others. The star even has a great catalog of matches even outside the promotion.

During her last appearance in NJPW, she defeated Hazuki in a highly acclaimed contest. In May this year, The CEO returns to NJPW once again. Mercedes Mone was recently announced by the promotion for the Resurgence event. However, her opponent is yet to be revealed.

AEW's Mercedes Mone reveals which Japanese star she has wanted to face for a long time

Aja Kong is one of the most hard-hitting women in the history of pro wrestling. She has made a huge contribution to the business and many stars look up to her as an idol.

While speaking on Meal and a Match, Mercedes Mone claimed that her dream match is to wrestle Aja. The CEO also revealed that she wanted to face the legend since the former was 13 years old.

"I mean, my dream match has always been Aja Kong. I don't wanna get my head bashed in. I definitely don't, but I want to see what my strengths are. And she's been someone I've been watching since I was 13. So, these are dreams I've been having since I was 13. So, I want to try to make that a reality," she said.

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone ever gets an opportunity to wrestle the star in the future.

