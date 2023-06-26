Top star disrespects Canadian flag by rubbing it against his crotch like Shawn Michaels did in WWE

A top star took a page out of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels' books and disrespected the Canadian flag. The star in question is Will Ospreay.

Tonight, the Aerial Assassin challenged Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship. He earned this opportunity by defeating Lance Archer at NJPW Dominion in the tournament finals.

It is to be noted that the last time both Ospreay and Omega wrestled each other in a one-on-one match was at Wrestle Kingdom earlier this year. Ospreay managed to pick up the win to become the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion once again.

The Aerial Assassin was determined to take back the championship. He showed up with a bunch of security that Don Callis provided. The former manager of Kenny Omega also assisted Ospreay in the ring.

Halfway into the match, the 30-year-old star grabbed a Canadian flag from one of the fans and rubbed it against his crotch. Thus, it enraged Kenny Omega and the live crowd.

This was seemingly a reference to what WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels did about two decades ago.

Throughout the match, Don Callis also tried his best to help Will Ospreay dethrone The Cleaner.

