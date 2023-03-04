Top star finally breaks silence after quitting AEW and returning to major promotion

A prominent pro-wrestler, Eddie Kingston, recently took to Twitter to comment on his departure from AEW.

While a number of All Elite stars are gearing up for the Revolution pay-per-view, Kingston has seemingly severed his ties to the Tony Khan-led Promotion. In a recent series of events culminating in a backstage interview, the Mad King announced that he had 'quit' All Elite Wrestling.

It appears that the whole thing is part of a storyline, as Kingston has joined ROH, which is also owned by Tony Khan. Taking to Twitter, the Mad King compared his experience in the All Elite locker room to his new environment.

"I went into the @ringofhonor locker room and felt free. Free from snakes and liars and disgusting ego maniacs that are all for self and not for the company . It felt good to be with men and women who want to do there JOBS! I remember when @AEW use to be like that."

You can check out the original tweet here:

Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter @MadKing1981 I went into the @ringofhonor locker room and felt free. Free from snakes and liars and disgusting ego maniacs that are all for self and not for the company . It felt good to be with men and women who want to do there JOBS! I remember when @AEW use to be like that. I went into the @ringofhonor locker room and felt free. Free from snakes and liars and disgusting ego maniacs that are all for self and not for the company . It felt good to be with men and women who want to do there JOBS! I remember when @AEW use to be like that.

Tony Khan has also commented on the AEW star's recent actions

To address the confusion surrounding Eddie Kingston's sudden announcement, Tony Khan was asked about his thoughts on the matter.

The All Elite President did not reveal much during the Revolution pay-per-view media call, encouraging fans to stay tuned to figure out what happens next. He also mentioned that he had a conversation with the Mad King.

“I have talked to Eddie since [Wednesday], and I would encourage people to stay tuned to pro wrestling. Stay tuned to AEW and other forms of pro wrestling. Of course, there are a lot of exciting things happening in the sport, in AEW, and also out metaverse of pro wrestling, including New Japan and the launch of the new Ring of Honor," Tony Khan said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the video below:

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Eddie Kingston down the road.

Do you think Eddie Kingston should become the new ROH World Champion? Sound off in the comments section below!

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes