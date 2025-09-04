Top star gets kidnapped in shocking moment after huge backstage fight breaks out in AEW

  • home icon
By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 04, 2025 00:41 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: Triller TV's livestream of AEW Dynamite and AEW's website]

Chaos has abounded to begin this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, with a major incident starting off the show. This came after a big backstage brawl that quickly turned brutal.

To open tonight's show, Gabe Kidd appeared and called out Darby Allin. Last week on AEW Collision, the former revealed that he was going to step out and take out Allin himself. What he did not expect was that the former TNT Champion would be lying in wait and ready to go at it with him. The two began brawling around the arena.

After a series of attacks on one another, Wheeler Yuta came in to help his comrade. Darby was ready for this, and he got to work, taking out both men. This forced the rest of the Death Riders to come out. Before they could overwhelm him, the lights went off, and Hook arrived.

Before he could make his way to the ring, the Opps' music hit, and they came to Darby Allin's aid. Interestingly, Joe paid no attention to the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil, proof that the situation between them had yet to be resolved. With Marina Shafir being out there, Willow Nightingale was also around to neutralize her.

The fight dispersed, with each AEW individual going at it with another in different parts of the arena. Gabe Kidd was backstage with Darby Allin as they continued their brawl. The NJPW star tried to end things by hitting Darby with a hammer, which he dodged.

Allin now had the advantage, but he had a nefarious plan up his sleeve. He put Kidd in a body bag and tied this to the bumper of a pick-up truck backstage. He then got in and drove off with Kidd still tied to the vehicle. This was another member of the Death Riders whom Darby Allin had kidnapped. This was a shocking moment to begin this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Edited by Enzo Curabo
