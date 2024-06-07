Top star hilariously claims Sting secretly showed up at non-AEW event; clip surfaces online [Watch]

A top AEW star jokingly stated Sting was attending a huge show. The star being discussed is none other than Anthony Bowens. The Vigilante retired from AEW after defeating The Young Bucks at Revolution 2024. He hung up his boots as an undefeated wrestler in the company with an astonishing record of 29-0.

Despite being retired, fans still hope that The Icon will return to the squared circle for another role. Throughout his lengthy career, he used to stand in the rafters of arenas and observe his opponents.

Anthony Bowens is one-half of Acclaimed, along with Max Caster. Darby and the Vigilante defeated the duo in a tag team match back in 2022. The Young Bucks cut off the former AEW Tag Team Champion's entrance on the recent edition of Dynamite.

A user on Twitter recently posted a clip of a mysterious figure standing up in the stadium during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Madrid. Bowens replied to this tweet, hilariously claiming it was the 65-year-old star.

"IT’S STINGGGGGGGG," he shared.

Veteran Jim Ross believes Sting will return to AEW

The Hall of Famer bid farewell to his in-ring career in March 2024, and fans are still optimistic about his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the AEW commentator claimed that The Icon will return to AEW in some other capacity if not for in-ring action.

"I think we have as a wrestler. But I can see him in another role at some point in time if it fits, but not to force it on anybody because he retired. I believe those retirements should mean something," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the 65-year-old star makes a surprise return as an authority figure in the future as The Young Bucks have taken over AEW's control in their hands.

