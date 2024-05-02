AEW fans have not seen the last of Sting, feels WWE Hall of Famer

Sting's final match in AEW marked the conclusion of a fantastic storyline and his remarkable in-ring career. Since then, fans have been wondering whether The Icon will return to television in some capacity. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has now shared his thoughts on the legend's future in pro wrestling.

The Icon and Darby Allin feuded with The Young Bucks over the AEW World Tag Team Championship heading into Revolution 2024. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson made the rivalry personal by attacking the 65-year-old's sons on an episode of Dynamite. On March 3, the face-painted duo defeated the Bucks to retain their gold. Stinger retired from in-ring action following the bout.

In a chat with Conrad Thompson on the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross said Sting might not return to the ring, but he could take up a different role in AEW following his retirement.

"I don't know whether we have seen the last of Sting or not. I think we have as a wrestler. But I can see him in another role at some point in time if it fits, but not to force it on anybody because he retired. I believe those retirements should mean something," he said. [51:48 - 52:00]

The Vigilante has had a legendary career and fans will always be eager to watch him return to AEW television in any capacity.

Jim Cornette joked about Sting returning to solve Darby Allin's real-life issue

Darby Allin has been out of action since his match against Jay White on Dynamite: Big Business in March. He is reportedly dealing with a foot injury and has been forced to postpone his plan to climb Mount Everest. Last week, Allin revealed that he broke his nose after being hit by a bus in New York.

Jim Cornette recently criticized Allin for jumping off a ladder onto a glass sheet at ringside during The Vigilante's retirement match. Reacting to the news of Allin being injured in a road accident, Cornette joked that The Icon might return to exact revenge against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on behalf of his ally.

"He's got to come back and get even (...) Sting vs. MTA [Metropolitan Transportation Authority]," he said on The Experience podcast. [7:06 - 7:20]

Will the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion return to manage Allin in AEW? Only time will tell.

