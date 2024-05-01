Darby Allin could retire from AEW in-ring competition, claims WWE veteran, under one condition

AEW star Darby Allin has grabbed headlines once more and this time for an unfortunate reason. He recently got injured in a road accident, raising questions about his in-ring future. WWE veteran Jim Cornette has now shared his thoughts on the situation.

Allin was recently forced to postpone his plan to climb Mount Everest due to a foot injury. He last competed inside the ring on the Big Business edition of Dynamite in March 2024, where he lost to Jay White. Last week, the former TNT Champion was involved in a road accident, as he was hit by a bus in New York. He suffered a broken nose and might be sidelined from active competition for a while.

On The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette speculated that Allin might retire from in-ring action if he sued the bus company and received 15 million dollars in compensation.

"He [Allin] is going to retire from wrestling because he is suing the god**n bus company, and he's getting 15 million dollars or whatever." [6:34 - 6:40]

Real-life injuries have shortened and even ended the careers of various professional wrestlers. We at Sportskeeda wish Darby Allin a speedy recovery.

Jim Cornette blasted Darby Allin for jumping off a ladder onto a glass sheet at Revolution 2024

Jim Cornette has been vocal with his criticism of Darby Allin's high-risk maneuvers and AEW's creative ideas. Before he got hurt, Allin played a crucial role in Sting's retirement storyline.

Darby Allin and Sting were the AEW World Tag Team Champions heading into the latter's retirement match. At Revolution 2024, the former TNT Champion jumped off a steel ladder onto a glass sheet at ringside. While Allin helped his partner reign supreme in his farewell match, he suffered multiple cuts because of the sequence. Reacting to the risky spot, Cornette called the 31-year-old a "f**king moron."

On an episode of The Experience, Cornette criticized AEW's booking of Allin. He said:

"Here's why I am done with Darby: Unlike most of these guys that AEW has j**ed off the indies, he's got some talent and some charisma. He has an appeal. And as I mentioned years ago, before, you know, we found it wasn't going to take place. If you produced him and you brought him along, he could be a dynamic underdog babyface that f***ing sells and blah blah blah, but they have made it so preposterous that nothing can stop him, and the littlest guy just comes back from everything."

Tony Khan later announced that the championship would be vacated after The Icon's in-ring retirement. A tournament was held to crown the new champions and The Young Bucks secured the gold at Dynasty 2024.

Please credit Jim Cornette's The Experience and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

