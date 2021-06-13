"Greatest Tag Team of all time" - Top star lavishes praise on AEW's The Young Bucks

AEW Champion Kenny Omega has opined that AEW Tag Teams Champions The Young Bucks are the "greatest tag team of all time."

Of course, Omega and The Young Bucks are part of the same stable, The Elite, in AEW, and their entire gimmick revolves around believing there's no one better than them in the business. As such, Omega's praise for The Young Bucks seems like something his on-screen character would say.

Appearing on AEW Unrestricted podcast, Omega talked about The Young Bucks being the "greatest tag team of all time" and why he and the brothers don't care if the viewers boo or cheer for them anymore. He also stated that they don't mind if they come across as nerds to fans.

The AEW Champion explained that since he cares only about his cat and his video games, and The Young Bucks are family men, they don't pay heed to what fans think of them.

"You look at the Young Bucks, clearly the greatest tag-team of all-time, unbelievable basketball players, unbelievable family men, that’s what they do. They’re all about family—wait, that sounds boring, what a bunch of nerds, who’d wanna cheer for guys like that? The thing is, we don’t care anymore, we don’t care about the cheers, we’re just doing what we do to fuel the habits. For me, my habit is video games, my habit is the cat that I have at home, who’s waiting for me, he doesn’t like it when I leave so that’s why I wanna wrap this thing up tomorrow nice and early, get home to my wonderful beautiful Thai cat," said Omega (H/T - WrestleZone)

AEW Champion Kenny Omega is staring at a challenger

Kenny Omega will defend his AEW Championship against Jungle Boy on the June 26th edition of AEW Dynamite. The match was initially supposed to go down on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite but was later rescheduled.

Kenny Omega-Jungle Boy AEW title match moved to Saturday, June 26 https://t.co/GoHp20pCxR pic.twitter.com/hi8wpzSAZf — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) June 4, 2021

The Cleaner was in action at Against All Odds earlier today, where he retained his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship against Moose. However, owing to his reported minor injuries, he didn't look at his physical best.

