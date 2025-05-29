Top star passes out on AEW Dynamite; Jon Moxley stands tall

Jon Moxley and the Death Riders looked to get retribution tonight on AEW Dynamite following their loss last weekend at Double or Nothing. They were able to take some victims tonight.

Moments ago, the AEW World Champion teamed up with Marina Shafir and Gabe Kidd as they took on the trio of Mark Briscoe, Willow Nightingale, and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. Mox looked to exact revenge on the likes of Briscoe and Willow, who were involved in the Anarchy in the Arena match.

It was a close contest, but this was filled with tons of interference. The likes of Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli came out to give their comrades an advantage. The faces found surprise help in Komander, who is set to take on Claudio this Saturday on AEW Collision.

Despite all this, the Death Riders were able to win as Jon Moxley locked in a bulldog choke on Mark Briscoe, and the latter passed out. Gabe Kidd and Marina Shafir made sure this stuck by putting Briscoe's tag team partners in chokeholds as well.

Jon Moxley got his retribution after his surprising loss in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing. He now looks forward to All In: Texas, where he could face his biggest challenge yet in Hangman Page.

