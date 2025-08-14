Top Star Picks Up a Massive Win Outside AEW; Blockbuster Match Confirmed

A top star has been doing well for himself outside AEW. He picked up a huge win recently and will compete in a blockbuster match.

Ad

Konosuke Takeshita has been on a roll ever since he joined AEW. He has been one of the rising stars in the promotion, especially since forming an alliance with Don Callis. Takeshita has beaten some of the biggest stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He has also put on some stellar performances. Now, The Alpha has his sights set outside the company.

The Japanese star has been involved in the NJPW G1 Climax Tournament this year, and he has performed well so far. He just competed in a phenomenal playoff match against David Finlay and won. Now, the veteran will face Zack Sabre Jr. in the G1 Climax semifinal.

Ad

Trending

Drainmaker @DrainBamager Konosuke Takeshita defeats David Finlay in a PHENOMENAL playoff match to advance to G1 Climax 35 Semifinal against Zack Sabre Jr. BOTH FINLAY/TAKE ARE BEST IN THE WORLD TIERS, MAN. THIS RULED. 🔥

Ad

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

Konosuke Takeshita recalls his first match on AEW Dynamite

Konosuke Takeshita first made his Dynamite debut on the 18th May, 2022, when he faced Hangman Adam Page. After a back-and-forth contest, it was Page who walked away with the win. Since then, Takeshita has advanced significantly in his career.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo on YouTube, Konosuke Takeshita recalled how nervous he was before his first Dynamite match against Hangman Page.

Ad

"I remember that my first on Dynamite [was] me vs. Hangman Adam Page. It was my favorite match because I wrestled only on AEW Dark. But big chance, me vs. Hangman on Dynamite. I had many [sic] pressure, like, I was very nervous, but it was... Yeah, I like that match. After the match, I call first time [sic] my mom in Japan, 'I got it; I got it.' My mom said, 'Congratulations, you can become more superstar!" he said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Konosuke Takeshita will be able to win the G1 Climax Tournament this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More