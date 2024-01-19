Top star reacts after first-ever win on AEW Dynamite

On Wednesday, Deonna Purrazzo made her in-ring AEW Dynamite debut against Anna Jay. Before this, Purrazzo wrestled on AEW Collision, where she racked up a win against Red Velvet. However, her match against Jay is what many fans were looking forward to.

In a contest that lasted 6 minutes and 41 seconds, Purrazzo was able to register a victory via submission. However, the win was not an easy one, as Jay also had her moments in the bout. After her victory on Dynamite, Purrazzo reacted with a tweet on X. Quote tweeting a post from AEW she wrote:

'#Virtuosa'

Expand Tweet

In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see if Deonna Purrazzo can continue her momentum. Until now, she has 2 wins in 2 matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, things will get tougher from here as the American will most likely face Toni Storm in the coming weeks.

After her match with Anna Jay ended, Purrazzo got into a verbal confrontation with Storm. Both women teased the beginning of a potential rivalry in this segment. Given that Purrazzo and Storm were once friends, it will be interesting to see how their rivalry plays out.

Deonna Purrazzo credits AEW star for helping her connect with Tony Khan

When Deonna Purrazo made her AEW debut, several fans of the promotion were happy to see her. Many believed that signing Purrazzo was a masterstroke by Tony Khan. The American wrestler discussed the events that led to her arrival in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During a conversation on Talk is Jericho, Purrazzo mentioned that AEW star Britt Baker played an important role in connecting her with Tony Khan. Deonna Purrazo said:

"So, I knew my contract was coming up in IMPACT and I just kind of felt like if it was time to leave, it would be now. If this was the territories, now would be the time to leave, right? And Britt Baker actually connected me with Tony Khan and we just got to talking and I knew the first Dynamite of the new year, it was gonna be in Jersey, that's where I'm from. So I was like, 'That would be a dream scenario, dream come true if we could do that' and it all worked out."

Overall, Purrazzo's debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion has brought a breath of fresh air in the women's division. It will be interesting to observe whether she can become a massive star in her new home.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here