Top star reacts to former rival Jeff Jarrett's AEW Dynamite debut

Long-time veteran Matt Hardy has reacted to the AEW Dynamite debut of former rival Jeff Jarrett.

Sting's theme music was played again after Cole Karter dressed up as The Icon to attack Darby Allin, helping Jay Lethal win a match. Suddenly, Jarrett came from behind and attacked Darby with his iconic guitar, revealing himself as Lethal's "friend."

The King of the Mountain then sent a chilling warning to Sting and the rest of the AEW roster, saying there would be plenty of body bags.

Jeff Jarrett's AEW debut brought shock to some of its personalities. One of those was Matt Hardy, who took to Twitter to share his sentiments about the situation.

Hardy was bewildered upon seeing the WWE Hall of Famer grace the squared circle of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"JEFF JARRETT?!? WTH? #AEWDynamite," he wrote.

Hardy and Jarrett have had a history. They shared the ring numerous times in other companies. In 2015, The Broken One and The King of the Mountain exchanged wins for the WrestleCade Championship at WrestleCade IV.

Their paths crossed at IMPACT Wrestling later that year for the TNA King of the Mountain Championship, which Jarrett won in a five-way match.

