Top star reacts after Tony Khan announces blockbuster AEW return: "No more waiting" 

A top star is heading back to AEW to stay in the landscape. After Tony Khan made a blockbuster return official, she had an interesting reaction to it.

The popular superstar, who has wrestled in All Elite Wrestling numerous times, is Mina Shirakawa. The former RevPro Women's Champion was revealed to have recently signed a full-time contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion. She previously had notable stints in the company.

Shirakawa was seen in captivating storylines with stars like Timeless Toni Storm and her close friend, Mariah May. Tony Khan made a massive announcement regarding her return. He revealed that Mina Shirakawa and Toni Storm will team up to battle the team of Skye Blue and independent star AZM at the upcoming Dynamite: Beach Break show.

Shirakawa took her to her X to let the fans know that the wait to see her was set to be over.

"Do you want Mina? You’re about to get all of me. No more waiting—It’s #MinaNow," she wrote.

Mina Shirakawa was a part of a huge title match outside AEW

Mina Shirakawa had a major stop recently before beginning her AEW tenure full-time. She competed in a huge triple-threat match at the 2025 NJPW Resurgence. It was for the NJPW Strong Women's Championship involving AZM and the defending champion Mercedes Mone.

It was a captivating showdown as all three women brought different in-ring styles into the mix. As the dust settled, AZM rolled up Shirakawa and pinned her shoulders to the mat. In doing so, she became the new NJPW Strong Women's Champion, leading Mercedes Mone believing she had been screwed out of her title.

As for Mina Shirakawa, she will have a chance at some redemption in AEW as a full-time competitor at Beach Break. So it will be interesting to see The Venus of Pro Wrestling make her official All Elite Wrestling debut this week.

