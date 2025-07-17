Top star returns to AEW Dynamite after 203 days; leaves Jon Moxley stunned

A major star has just made their return to AEW Dynamite after 203 days. Their first course of action was to go after Jon Moxley, a sign that things were far from over between them.

At All In: Texas last weekend, Mox finally dropped the AEW World Championship to Hangman Adam Page. Having the Death Riders by his side was not enough as an array of stars made appearances in hopes of finally ending this tyrannical reign. The likes of Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, and Swerve Strickland got involved.

Tonight, during Dynamite's main event, Jon Moxley was in action alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta as they took on Hangman Page, Mark Briscoe, and Powerhouse Hobbs. Hangman was able to score the win after rolling up Claudio.

The Death Riders were not satisfied with this and attacked their opponents after the match. Amidst the chaos, Darby Allin emerged and was watching from the topmost section of the venue. This was his first Dynamite appearance since the December 25, 2024, show.

Jon Moxley was in shock, and due to him being distracted by Allin's appearance, he did not notice Hangman creeping up and blindsiding him with a Buckshot Lariat. Things are far from over between Darby and the Death Riders, and he is continuing to make this known.

