  • Top star returns to AEW Dynamite after 203 days; leaves Jon Moxley stunned

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 17, 2025 02:44 GMT
Jon Moxley is a 4-time AEW World Champion [Photo: Triller TV's Official Livestream of AEW Dynamite]

A major star has just made their return to AEW Dynamite after 203 days. Their first course of action was to go after Jon Moxley, a sign that things were far from over between them.

At All In: Texas last weekend, Mox finally dropped the AEW World Championship to Hangman Adam Page. Having the Death Riders by his side was not enough as an array of stars made appearances in hopes of finally ending this tyrannical reign. The likes of Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, and Swerve Strickland got involved.

Tonight, during Dynamite's main event, Jon Moxley was in action alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta as they took on Hangman Page, Mark Briscoe, and Powerhouse Hobbs. Hangman was able to score the win after rolling up Claudio.

The Death Riders were not satisfied with this and attacked their opponents after the match. Amidst the chaos, Darby Allin emerged and was watching from the topmost section of the venue. This was his first Dynamite appearance since the December 25, 2024, show.

Jon Moxley was in shock, and due to him being distracted by Allin's appearance, he did not notice Hangman creeping up and blindsiding him with a Buckshot Lariat. Things are far from over between Darby and the Death Riders, and he is continuing to make this known.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Edited by Angana Roy
bell-icon Manage notifications