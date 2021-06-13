Top star seeks help from AEW's Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

IMPACT Wrestling's Moose recently sent a message to AEW stars Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, asking them to join him in dealing with some common enemies.

At Against All Odds 2021, Moose failed to capture the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship from Kenny Omega. AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks played a major role in ensuring their Elite stablemate didn't lose his title.

Moments after the show went off-air, Moose took to Twitter to ask Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston to meet him for a drink and discuss the future course of action to deal with The Elite.

"Hey @MadKing1981, @JonMoxley we all have something in common.....let's grab some whiskeys," tweeted Moose

Hey @MadKing1981 @JonMoxley we all have something in common.....let's grab some whiskeys. — THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) June 13, 2021

Moxley and Kingston are no strangers to The Young Bucks as they squared off against the duo at Double or Nothing 2021 for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Their rivalry seems far from over as Kingston recently aligned with Death Triangle to deal with the champions in Moxley's absence. Once the former AEW Champion returns to action, he could, too, set his sights back on The Young Bucks.

Could Moose invade AEW?

With the forbidden door wide open, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Moose makes his way to AEW in the coming weeks. So far, only The Good Brothers and Kenny Omega have been a consistent presence on both shows.

However, Moose appearing in AEW would give more mileage to the inter-promotional storyline, with several dream matches also possibly going down.

Sami Callihan, who was fired from IMPACT Wrestling by Don Callis at Against All Odds 2021, could also join forces with Moose and invade Daily's Place.

Are you excited about Moose possibly showing up in AEW? Do you want him to team with Eddie Kingston to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championships? Sound off in the comments section below.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in wrestling every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Amar Anand