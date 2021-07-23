Top star sends an expletive-laden message to AEW's Chris Jericho 

Indie wrestling veteran Nick Gage recently sent an expletive-laden message to his AEW Fight For The Fallen opponent Chris Jericho.

On this week's AEW Fyter Fest Night 2, Jericho defeated The Pinnacle's Shawn Spears in the first chapter of "Five Labors of Jericho." But MJF didn't keep the Demo God waiting for long as he soon introduced the debuting Nick Gage as the second hurdle in front of his arch-rival.

Despite aligning with a heel stable, Gage received a thunderous response from fans in Garland, Texas. The crowd was visibly happy to see the deathmatch wrestling specialist receive his dues after years of slogging on the indie scene.

Hours after his debut at AEW Fyter Fest, Nick Gage spoke about his upcoming No DQ match with Chris Jericho in a message to a fan via Cameo. Gage said he doesn't care if Jericho is bringing back his Painmaker moniker for the clash.

He further said that he's willing to die inside the ring rather than losing to The Inner Circle leader. Nick Gage added that he would be representing all the Death Match specialists during his encounter with Jericho. Check out Gage's message here:

"You're asking me about the Painmaker, well guess what, I don't give a f*** what his name is. It could be Chris Jericho, it could be Painmaker, Pacemaker, or whatever. I'm going to go in that ring and I'm going to leave that ring with a weapon in my motherf****** hand with blood dripping off of it. 'Cause I'd rather die in that ring than to lose to that motherf*****. I'm going to represent for all my Death Match Warriors out there because I'm going to carve him up from head to toe so when that Painmaker looks in the mirror every day when he wakes up, he's going to know the God of this s*** did that to him. You know what it is. It's MDK all motherf****** day." (H/T - Fightful)

Chris Jericho will not have it easy against Nick Gage at AEW: Fight For The Fallen

Nick Gage is arguably one of the toughest wrestlers in the world today, given that he would take Chris Jericho to the limits at AEW: Fight For The Fallen.

Fans can expect a violent gorefest, with both Gage and Jericho under his Painmaker moniker, unleashing brutality on each other. It also remains to be seen if the two performers can outdo Jon Moxley and Lance Archer's Texas Death Match at AEW Fyter Fest this week.

While it doesn't look like Chris Jericho would lose the match, Nick Gage will ensure he leaves a lasting impact with his performance, possibly opening the doors for more AEW appearances in the future.

