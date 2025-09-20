  • home icon
  Top star suddenly crowned new champion ahead of AEW All Out 2025

Top star suddenly crowned new champion ahead of AEW All Out 2025

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 20, 2025 18:26 GMT
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW's YouTube)
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW's YouTube)

AEW has a blockbuster weekend with its signature pay-per-view, All Out 2025. However, right before the event, a top star was crowned champion outside the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The aforementioned star, who worked closely with Chris Jericho in AEW, is Bryan Keith. The Bad Apple has been a formidable fixture on their television as part of Jericho's faction, The Learning Tree. Moreover, he recently made waves with a massive victory outside Tony Khan's company.

At the return event of DEFY Wrestling, titled AEON, the reigning World Champion, Clark Connors, opened the show and was ready to defend his title against a mystery opponent inside the squared circle. Bryan Keith answered the challenge, which led to a massive and brutal collision between the two stars.

In the end, the AEW star put away Connors with Emerald Tiger Driver and pinned him to secure the victory to become the new DEFY World Champion. With Jericho's protege winning the match, he ended Connors' nearly 200-day reign as the titleholder. However, he had only defended the title once since winning it in March.

Absent AEW star makes a plea to the fans before All Out 2025

As AEW heads towards All Out, the absent star Eddie Kingston has made a plea to wrestling fans. With both All Elite Wrestling and WWE presenting major shows on the same day, Kingston asked fans to enjoy wrestling without choosing between the two promotions.

“Like I tell people, man: leave taking shots to the boys. Let the boys do it, because it’s fun for us, you know what I mean? That’s it. It’s fun for us. But fan-wise? Don’t cut yourself off from enjoying wrestling,” Eddie said. [H/T: RingsideNews]

Moreover, The Mad King is himself set to return at All Out 2025 to wrestle for the first time since recovering from his injury. Kingston will square off against Big Bill in a singles match, so it will be interesting to see if he can score the victory in his return match.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Edited by N.S Walia
