AEW star Tay Conti deletes her Twitter account

In a cryptic move, AEW star Tay Conti deleted her Twitter account. The move was unannounced as she never indicated getting rid of her Twitter handle beforehand.

Tay Conti isn't the only AEW superstar to get rid of their Twitter account. Cody Rhodes recently deleted his Twitter account as well. Also, a few days ago, Jade Cargill announced that she was going to delete Twitter. While Cargill's account is still accessible, she has been inactive since December 7, the day when she bid farewell to her Twitter fanbase.

However, the case of Tay Conti is entirely different. Her Twitter isn't accessible anymore, and it looks like Conti has left the platform.

Here's a screengrab of Tay Conti's deleted Twitter handle:

The reason for Tay Conti deleting her Twitter account isn't confirmed. However, speculation on social media has suggested that Conti deleted her handle after a particular fanbase pointed fingers at her following Sammy Guevara's split with his fiance Pam Nizio.

As of now, nothing is remotely close to being confirmed. The rumors swirling are purely speculative, originating from within the Twitter audience.

Tay Conti's latest AEW run saw her come incredibly close to winning the Women's Championship

Tay Conti has been in AEW since August of 2020. The former NXT star is known for teaming up with Dark Order member Anna Jay, but Conti herself has never been a part of the faction.

Conti is yet to win her first singles title in pro-wrestling. However, she did come close to winning the prestigious NWA World Women's Championship.

In January 2021, Conti faced Serena Deeb for NWA World Women's Championship but failed to win. She also unsuccessfully challenged Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's Championship.

At AEW Full Gear 2021, Tay Conti lost to reigning AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker in her latest attempt to win the title.

