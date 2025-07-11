Top star has told Tony Khan he doesn't want to win the AEW World Championship

A top AEW star has told Tony Khan that he does not want to win the World Championship. This might come as a surprise to many fans, given how talented the athlete is.

Tony has a lot of talented stars working for him. The names of Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay come to mind, and those are just two names, but there are many. And one of his most talented stars is none other than Darby Allin. The 32-year-old is currently away from action as he recently climbed Mount Everest. He has held many titles in AEW except for the World Championship.

There is a belief among fans that he will soon win the big one. However, in a recent interview with Marc Maron on WTF, Darby Allin said that he told Tony Khan that he already felt like a World Champion, and did not need to win the top title to validate how he felt.

“I told Tony before I went to Everest, ‘I already feel like I’m the champion of the world. I don’t need the championship belt to feel validated because I’m already winning in life. I feel so free and happy. I’m grateful for everything,'” he said. [H/T Fightful]

Darby Allin says he only wants good storylines in AEW

In the same interview, Darby Allin revealed that he only wants good storylines in AEW, and that is what matters to him.

He also reiterated that he does not need to be the top guy. He said:

“It depends. I don’t know. I really don’t give a s**t. Some people are so concerned with winning this thing. I just want to have good storylines. I’m not trying to be like, ‘I need to be the top guy.’ I want to have good s**t.”

It was surely a great past few months for Darby Allin, and he will be hoping to come back soon to conquer AEW just like he did Mount Everest.

