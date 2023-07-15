Top star wants to be "that guy" and win MJF's AEW World title; he was a successful 3-time champion in WWE

A top AEW star and former champion in WWE opened up on the possibility of him becoming the AEW World champion somewhere in the future.

Adam Cole is undeniably a prominent name in the wrestling world today. After accomplishing so much in different wrestling promotions around the world and also being one of the longest-reigning NXT champions in the WWE, Cole has become one of the top names in the AEW as well.

Adam Cole competed for the AEW World Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page last year in a failed attempt. Furthermore, he recently squared off against MJF in the World title eliminator match, which he failed to win once again. However, The Panama City Playboy hopes to add the All Elite title to his resume soon.

Recently, Cole presented his perspective on being the AEW World Champion someday and how he would treat the accomplishment with respect while talking to BBC Sounds.

"Being put in a situation to be the AEW World Champion and getting to carry the brand is something that I would treat with the exact same respect and focus of importance on being put in that role. At the same time, it certainly does help that I've been in that situation before." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Adam Cole describes how challenging it was to be a top champion in ROH and WWE

Adam Cole also talked about the daunting task of being the top champion of a brand and the challenges one has to face, referencing his previous title wins in WWE and ROH as well.

"It's always daunting — maybe daunting isn't the right word, but incredibly stressful maybe, but along those lines. That's just because of the responsibility, and then also the importance that you put on in a situation like that. Any time I was Ring of Honor Champion, it was something that I cherished, something that I loved, something that I took pride in –- but there is a stress level to being put in that situation. You're the guy who is kind of leading the charge, and it was the same thing with 'NXT' ... I approached that the exact same way." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Fans are eagerly waiting for the day they will finally get to see Adam Cole win AEW's top prize. He is currently paired with the current champion MJF and the fans are loving every bit of the duo.

Do you want to see Adam Cole as the next world champion? Sound off in the comments.