Top stars accuse WWE of not allowing them to finish their story, grateful to AEW: "A huge thank you to Tony Khan"

AEW CEO Tony Khan has signed many former WWE talent and provided them with better creative direction in his promotion. MVP recently thanked Tony Khan for allowing The Hurt Syndicate to finish their stories, which WWE didn't allow them to do.

Ad

Last year, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley reunited as The Hurt Syndicate in AEW. The group had an underwhelming run in WWE, and according to MVP, Triple H refused to reunite the faction. Since joining All Elite Wrestling, The Hurt Syndicate has had a successful run. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are current AEW World Tag Team Champions, whereas MVP serves mostly as their manager.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, MVP thanked Tony Khan for seeing value in The Hurt Syndicate and allowing them to end their story on their terms. MVP also spoke about how they add value to the promotion by helping younger talent on their way out of in-ring action.

Ad

Trending

"I really wanna say in all seriousness, A huge thankyou to Tony Khan for giving us the opportunity to finish our story because everyone knows our story was ended abruptly with no explanation, no rhyme or reason. So, now we're getting a chance to end our careers on our terms in a place where we're valued, where we're bringing value and where we're getting to work and help younger talent on our way out of the door. Tony was cool enough to say, 'No no, I see the value in those guys'. He is gonna let us tell our story and end it the way we want to and that's a huge gift. So, we're very grateful for that." [1:24 - 2:05]

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Ad

AEW's MVP on The Hurt Syndicate's future plans

The Hurt Syndicate is a dominant faction in AEW. The trio has been vocal about hanging up their boots in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and MVP, the group's manager, recently addressed their future plans.

In an appearance on the HugePop! podcast, MVP revealed The Hurt Syndicate's plan to make stars on their way out. He claimed the faction has to build equity, which they will eventually pass on to up-and-coming talent.

Ad

"We know what we're doing. I see the idiots on social media making their uninformed comments. At the end of the day, we have a plan, and our plan is to make some stars on the way out. There is a difference between putting guys over and making stars. People who are intelligent and really understand how the business works, they understand that we have to build that equity in our group to transfer that equity to the younger stars that we want to make on the way out."

We will have to wait and see what The Hurt Syndicate has in store after their tag title run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback