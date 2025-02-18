MVP reveals The Hurt Syndicate's future plans in AEW

The Hurt Syndicate is riding high in All Elite Wrestling, with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin having recently won the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The group's leader and manager, MVP, has now revealed one of their ultimate goals.

The stable made it clear that they were going to dominate AEW from the moment they made their debut in the company. However, MVP is also interested in bringing others up with them and creating stars.

In a recent conversation with Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas on Huge Pop!, the former WWE Superstar laid out his plan for the future:

"We know what we're doing. I see the idiots on social media making their uninformed comments. At the end of the day, we have a plan, and our plan is to make some stars on the way out. There is a difference between putting guys over and making stars. People who are intelligent and really understand how the business works, they understand that we have to build that equity in our group to transfer that equity to the younger stars that we want to make on the way out."

MVP noted that, while The Hurt Syndicate is determined to stand atop the company, they want to leave the roster in a better place than they found it when their time is over:

"We're not trying to run the scene, yes, we are, but we're building that equity so we can make stars and can give back to the younger generation and younger talent that you're going to enjoy when we're gone in two, three, or four years. It's business, and it's always been about business for us, but intelligent business," MVP said. [H/T Fightful]

MVP believes that The Hurt Syndicate's current run is their "last ride"

The Hurt Syndicate has quickly become one of the most popular factions in AEW, but with its members nearing their 50s, the group's shelf life is obviously limited.

In the same conversation on Huge Pop!, MVP spoke about his own career winding down. While he couldn't talk for Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, he acknowledged that they consider this AEW run their last ride:

"I can't speak for them, even though I normally speak for them, from our conversations, we often acknowledge that this is our last ride."

For now, The Hurt Syndicate have a couple of years on their contract, and they're determined to make the most of their time on top. Whether any of them manages to claim singles gold in AEW remains to be seen.

