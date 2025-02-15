2-time WWE United States Champion confirms he will retire after AEW contract expires

A certain former WWE Superstar has just revealed that their current run in AEW may be their last ride moving forward. They did mention having a few years left in them.

The Hurt Syndicate came together as a full unit in October last year at AEW Fright Night Dynamite, with Bobby Lashley making his debut appearance. In their brief time with the company, the trio has already bested the likes of Swerve Strickland and are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions after dethroning Private Party.

During his appearance on Huge Pop!, MVP was asked whether this current run would be the last. The two-time US Champ agreed but did not want to put words in the mouths of his stablemates. Instead, he mentioned that despite their age, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin had the means to keep going.

"I can't speak for them, even though I normally speak for them, from our conversations, we often acknowledge that this is our last ride. Let's be real, Bobby at 48 and Shelton at 49 are in better shape than most people in the industry today. They are still credible and can still go. When this contract is done in a couple of years, two or three years, whatever it is, they're still going to be in better shape than most people in the business."

He talked about how anything was possible, but he felt they may have more reasons to retire in a few years. This is why they have been treating this run as their last ride.

"Who knows if at that point things are still going well, if someone says, 'Hey, how about one more year? Two more years?' I can't speak for them and what they'll be willing to do at that point. I know Bobby has definitely talked about retiring and moving on to his business ventures and other things. For the most part, this is the last ride, but as we say in our business, card subject to change," said MVP. [H/T Fightful]

MVP reveals the Hurt Syndicate's next major goals in AEW

During an interview on Mostly Sports, the former WWE United States Champion mentioned how they'll keep on going in their run as the tag team champions for as long as possible. He then revealed this would be the case while they were gearing up to pursue singles gold.

He mentioned that Lashley and Benjamin were both targeting the AEW World Championship and the TNT Title. When they're ready, they'll vacate the tag team titles to focus on their next goal.

"Right now, we’re going to have a nice long run with the tag titles because we want everybody to understand that our group dynamic is in place. When we’re ready, we’ll vacate these titles and we’ll be onto most likely the AEW World Title and the TNT Title," he said.

This is a bold claim by the Hurt Syndicate, as they seemingly believe that no tag team in the company has what it takes to dethrone them. With this, it remains to be seen whether anyone can stop them in their conquest to get all the gold.

