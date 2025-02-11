The Hurt Syndicate reveals shocking plan to vacate AEW titles

The Hurt Syndicate is forging ahead as a dominant faction in AEW, but the group isn't becoming complacent after winning gold. MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin have even bigger plans once they've finished their reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin won the tag title from Private Party on the January 22 edition of Dynamite, fulfilling an earlier prophecy from faction leader MVP. However, each member of the stable still has singles aspirations.

In a recent appearance on Mostly Sports With Mark Titus and Brandon Walker, MVP addressed his group's future goals, revealing that once they fully establish their dynamic as a group, they'll vacate the AEW World Tag Team Championship and lay claim to the AEW World and TNT Championships:

"Right now, we’re going to have a nice long run with the tag titles because we want everybody to understand that our group dynamic is in place. When we’re ready, we’ll vacate these titles and we’ll be onto most likely the AEW World Title and the TNT Title," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Swerve Strickland claims The Hurt Syndicate "demands" attention

MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin have enjoyed a shocking amount of success since signing with All Elite Wrestling, and former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland isn't surprised in the least.

Swerve lost a match to Lashley at Full Gear 2024, but in a recent conversation with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, he revealed that he and the company knew what they were getting with The Hurt Syndicate. Strickland stated that all three members of the group demand attention and respect:

"We knew that Lashley coming in was gonna get that attention. He demands it. MVP demands it when he speaks; he demands the room. Shelton demands it with his presence, and when he gets in the ring and performs, those guys just demand attention, and that's why they came for me, because I demand the same respect, as well," Strickland said.

It didn't take long for Lashley and Benjamin to win gold in AEW, but it seems they'll aim even higher in the future. Whether The Hurt Syndicate can claim the World Championship remains to be seen.

