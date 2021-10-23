Top superstars from AEW and IMPACT Wrestling call for more women's wrestling crossover opportunities 

According to a report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the leading women's wrestlers from AEW and IMPACT Wrestling have called for more crossovers between the two promotions.

The reigning IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo, seemingly had a conversation with Scott D'Amore. Whereas the current AEW Women's Champion, Britt Baker, had a similar discussion with Tony Khan.

IMPACT Wrestling and AEW have been working together for months. "The Forbidden Door" policy has allowed Superstars from either promotion to make crossover appearances.

IMPACT Wrestling has the Knockouts Championship and the Tag Team Championships. At the same time, AEW has the Women's Championship and the brand new TBS Championship.

With Deonna Purrazzo, Mickie James, and Jordynne Grace at the helm of the Knockouts division, it would be interesting to see how AEW's Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa, and Jade Cargill step up.

Will we witness more AEW and IMPACT Wrestling crossovers in the future?

As of this writing, there has been no confirmation regarding the potential crossovers featuring AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. However, fans have witnessed the NWA Women's Championship on AEW programming.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been a part of the biggest crossover in the AEW-IMPACT working relationship. The Cleaner won the IMPACT World Championship.

However, the leader of The Elite dropped the title to Christian Cage on the premiere episode of Rampage. Hence, another AEW star still possesses IMPACT's top title.

In almost a similar fashion, female wrestlers from both AEW and IMPACT have called for more exciting crossovers between the two companies. It remains to be seen if we will witness anything as such in the future.

