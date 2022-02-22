Top UFC star says she wants to wrestle in Tony Khan's AEW

UFC flyweight fighter Jessica Eye has revealed via social media that she would like to wrestle for Tony Khan's AEW one day.

Eye has been a staple of the women's flyweight division since 2013. She also competed for the UFC Women's Flyweight Championship against Valentina Shevchenko in June 2019.

The number 9 ranked flyweight competitor in the UFC is no stranger to a wrestling ring. In 2018 she appeared at a show for Cleveland Knights Championship Wrestling, where she confronted the 400-pound giant Kongo Kong.

After the confrontation made the rounds in the MMA news, Eye tagged WWE on Twitter asking for feedback on her performance.

Tony Khan isn't afraid to bring in stars from the MMA world

If there is one thing that Tony Khan is known for in AEW, it's giving stories a chance to breathe. No matter how wild and outrageous something might be, if there is a chance to succeed, Khan will at the very least give it a chance.

With this in mind, it's no surprise that stars from the MMA world have dropped into AEW for cameos, interferences, and matches. The most notable being the consistent appearances of American Top Team's Dan Lambert.

Dan Lambert has been a staple on AEW TV in recent months, siding with Men of the Year since his arrival.

The American Top Team's feud with The Inner Circle in 2021 saw fighters like Jorge Masvidal and Paige VanZant get their hands dirty in an AEW ring, with former UFC Heavyweight Champions Junior Dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski even competing in a match at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November 2021.

