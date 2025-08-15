Top Women's Star Suffers an Embarrassing Wardrobe Botch on AEW Dynamite

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite produced many exciting moments. However, for one female star, the night couldn't have been more embarrassing.

Skye Blue has been with AEW since 2021. She has come a long way since she first started in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Currently, she is viewed as one of the top stars in the women's division, especially after forming an alliance with Julia Hart. Performing alongside Hart, Blue has since competed against some of the top stars in the division. This week on Dynamite, she found herself teaming with Thekla and Mercedes Mone against Alex Windsor, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale.

During the match, Nightingale picked up Skye Blue and hit her with a Death Valley Driver. During the move, Willow accidentally pulled too hard on Blue's trunks, leading to an unfortunate and embarrassing wardrobe malfunction on live TV.

Skye Blue and Julia Hart formed an alliance with Thekla in AEW

It's only been a few weeks since Thekla arrived in AEW, but she's already found herself some friends to rely on. The Toxic Spider recently competed in a $100,000 four-way match against Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, and Queen Aminata.

During the bout, Willow Nightingale was about to pick up the win after hitting Thekla with the Doctor Bomb. However, Kris Statlander stopped the three-count by pulling the referee out of the ring. As Nightingale and Statlander began to brawl on the entrance ramp, Thekla and Queen Aminata were in the ring. Skye Blue and Julia Hart came out of nowhere, and the latter sprayed Aminata with the Black Mist. This allowed Thekla to pick up the win after a vicious stomp.

Since then, these three women have formed an alliance and are known as the Triangle of Madness. They even competed as a trio on the August 9 episode of Collision against Queen Aminata, Tay Melo, and Willow Nightingale.

It will be interesting to see what these three women do together as a group in All Elite Wrestling.

