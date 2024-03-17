Top wrestler's 830+ day championship reign forced to end with sudden injury; title is now vacant

A top wrestler's legendary run with gold has unfortunately come to an abrupt end due to injury. For those unaware, this star is none other than the fan-favorite El Hijo del Vikingo.

Vikingo's reign with the AAA Mega Championship began when, coincidentally, Kenny Omega had to vacate the title due to injury back in 2021. He bested four other men at the Triplemania Regia II event on December 4, 2021, to kickstart his singles dominance.

However, in a sad turn of events, it was announced that Vikingo vacated his Mega Title after an 830+ day run as the top champion. It is to be noted that El Hijo del Vikingo suffered a severe injury last month and he is set to be out of action for a long time.

AAA also announced on X that the next champion will be crowned at the upcoming Triplemania XXXII event.

Apart from his success in Mexico, the 26-year-old high-flying wrestler has also had fruitful stints in AEW and ROH under the leadership of Tony Khan. Fans are eagerly waiting for him to showcase his skills in the Jacksonville-based promotion once again.

We at Sportskeeda wish El Hijo del Vikingo a speedy recovery!!

