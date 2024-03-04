Top WWE star pays tribute to Sting ahead of retirement at AEW Revolution

With Sting competing in his final wrestling tonight at AEW Revolution, several AEW and WWE stars are paying tribute to The Icon today on social media.

Sting and Cody Rhodes have a history that goes back to the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion becoming All Elite. The Icon's AEW Dynamite debut came in December 2020 as he saved Cody, Dustin Rhodes, Darby Allin, and Arn Anderson from Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs. While they worked various segments together, unfortunately, the two veterans never teamed up or went against each other.

The American Nightmare took to X today to add to the many tributes to The Stinger ahead of tonight's retirement. Rhodes included a photo of their Dynamite promo and one from a backstage photo shoot with his brother, who is also no stranger to Sting. Cody simply captioned the post with the scorpion emoji.

Expand Tweet

The Vigilante has not publicly responded to the current WWE Superstar as of the time of this writing. Sting has not liked or re-tweeted this specific post, but he has been active on social media by re-tweeting and responding to several tributes.

Sting's final match will take place as the Revolution main event tonight, live from the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina. He and Darby Allin will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks under Tornado rules. The champions will be supported by corner-man Ric Flair.

Do you think Sting will ever wrestle again after tonight? How would you book Sting's retirement match at Revolution? Sound off in the comments below!

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!