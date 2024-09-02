Top WWE Superstar reveals Tony Khan offered him a new contract just before he left AEW

Over the years we have seen many talents jump ship from AEW to WWE with CM Punk being the latest one to do so. Recently, a top star in TKO-owned company revealed that Tony Khan offered him a new contract before leaving All Elite Wrestling.

Cody Rhodes was instrumental in the founding of AEW along with The Elite. He was also an EVP in the company and took part in the business operations of the promotion. However, after a short time with All Elite Wrestling, The American Nightmare left the Jacksonville-based company in 2022 and returned to WWE.

This raised a lot of eyebrows as Cody was influential to AEW's success and he was one of the first to leave AEW for the WWE. This led to much speculation about why he left his former employer. During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Cody Rhodes revealed that he was offered a new contract before leaving.

"Brandi and I had been offered new contracts," Rhodes said. "Brandi had a great deal with Tony, and I had a great deal with Tony. 'Rhodes to the Top' season two had been renewed." [H/T Ringside News]

Cody Rhodes also addressed the speculations surrounding his AEW exit

Since Cody Rhodes was one of the founding fathers of AEW, there was a lot of speculation around his departure. Many people believed that he had a falling out with The Elite which The American Nightmare has addressed in the past. There were also rumors of Brandi's issues with Britt Baker which caused them to eventually leave the promotion.

During the same interview, Cody spoke about how it is difficult for him being in the public eye to control the narrative as there will always be false rumors and lies spread by other people.

"I think that’s a little scary when you’re in the public eye, no matter what public eye that might be. And I think the idea that, as we grow older and share more and books are written and interviews like this, and larger interviews… I have a daughter and her legacy is my legacy and my dad and my family, my brother still being with the company. I just don’t want my legacy to be, in any way… I don’t want elements that are fabricated or lied about becoming [the] truth. And that’s where the temptation is to speak up and say 'No no no, here’s what happened.' But even so, when it takes root, sometimes [people] really need that to be the story. They just do, and they’re not going to believe you regardless.” [H/T Ringside News]

Since arriving in WWE, Cody Rhodes has accomplished a lot and finished his story by winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL earlier this year.

