Top WWE Superstar spotted in AEW Dynamite 200 vignette

A major WWE Superstar was spotted on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. The wrestler was none other than Cody Rhodes.

Tonight on AEW Dynamite 200, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi made a brief appearance in a video package on the show.

This week's edition of Dynamite marks the 200th episode of the weekly show. Chris Jericho opened the show by teaming up with Konosuke Takeshita to take on Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia. Jon Moxley, Penta El Zero Meido, and Trent then wrestled each other in an 'Anything Goes' Three-Way match. Later in the night, Toni Storm will be defending her title against Hikaru Shida.

At one point in the night, AEW President Tony Khan showed up on the Titantron and thanked the fans, the wrestlers, and the technicians for their support throughout this journey. Following that, a special video montage was played featuring the biggest and most memorable moments throughout the previous 199 episodes of Dynamite.

As the vignette played, the first wrestler to appear on the screen was The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi Rhodes.

The WWE Superstar also featured a few more times in the vignette as clips from his matches were played. The late Brodie Lee was also a major part of the package.

What are your most memorable moments from the first 200 episodes of AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.