Top WWE Superstar takes a massive shot at Tony Khan ahead of AEW revealing backstage footage from All In 2023

Tony Khan's plan to reveal the backstage footage from All in 2023 has drawn a mocking reaction from a top WWE Superstar.

Grayson Waller has been one of the most entertaining stars on WWE SmackDown in recent weeks. He has formed a formidable tag team with Austin Theory and together they recently captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40. Waller is particularly known for his arrogance on the mic which has made for some entertaining moments.

When AEW recently announced its plan to release the unseen backstage from All In 2023, Grayson Waller took it upon himself to take a shot at Tony Khan's promotion. He mockingly stated that he would release footage of himself and Austin Theory beating up the WWE locker room.

"Later today, I’m going to share exclusive security camera footage of myself and @_Theory1 beating up the entire WWE locker room backstage. It’s time the world knows how tough the Smackdown Tag Champs really are!"

To add insult to injury Dijak also commented on this tweet that he was a witness and claimed there was real glass everywhere.

"It’s true, I saw it. There was real glass everywhere."

Bully Ray lashed out at Tony Khan for releasing the backstage footage from AEW All In 2023

Since the announcement broke that AEW will release the footage from AEW All In 2023, many fans and critics have criticized the decision to do so. Bully Ray was the latest to give his opinion.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that he didn't see the point in Tony Khan releasing the footage from All In.

"Is this what's gonna get more people to tune in to your product?" Bully asked. "Punk admitted to everything that he did, so let's just say this video corroborates everything that Punk [said]. ... Where is the win for AEW here? I don't see the endgame," Bully continued. "It's not like they're airing the footage to prove what Punk said was wrong. Punk admitted he put his hands on Jack Perry. Punk admitted to a verbal altercation. Punk admitted to people breaking it up. What is this video going to show us?" [H/T WrestlingInc]

It will be interesting to see if AEW will actually air the footage from AEW All In and if it will feature CM Punk.

