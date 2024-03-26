Top WWE Superstar has a three-word message for Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone recently signed with AEW. The former Sasha Banks had a great run in WWE for nearly 10 years before leaving the company in Mahy 2022. Following her exit from the Stamford-based company, she worked in NJPW and Stardom before signing up with Tony Khan.

During her run in WWE, Mone faced many superstars and veterans, including Natalya. The BOAT has also accomplished pretty much everything there is to accomplish in the business and has also won multiple Guinness Records to show for it.

During her time in the WWE, Nattle has competed against Mercedes Mone. The two women have put on incredible matches every time they shared the ring together. Recently, Natalya took to social media to reply to a fan who shared a clip of a bout between two stars on RAW. The Hart Family member responded that she loved her chemistry with Mone in the ring.

"Love our chemistry," she wrote.

Check out her tweet here:

Matt Morgan wants Tony Khan to book Mercedes Mone properly

Since Mercedes Mone made her AEW debut a few weeks ago, she has been the talk of the wrestling world. Everybody has had their opinion on her debut, and Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan is the latest to chime in.

Mercedes Mone is yet to compete in an All Elite ring. However, the company teased her first feud against TBS Champion Julia Hart and Skye Blue on last week's episode of Dynamite.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan said that Tony Khan should book Mercedes properly in a way that will cause intrigue.

"I always go back to my TNA example of we brought in RVD, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and I'm leaving other, oh, Mr. Kennedy or Mr. Anderson, all in the same episode and it only raised us 0.2 points on Spike TV. From a 1.2 [Million] that we were averaging. (...) But like it raised to 1.4 [Million]. That's all it could do. (...) So, I don't think that's on Mercedes Moné specifically, I think that's on Tony to book her properly and bring her back in a way, which smashes, like ratings, people wanna watch, and 'you can't miss this episode because she's gonna say blank,' something," said Matt Morgan. [From 02:01 to 02:59]

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan decides to book his latest signing and if it will boost the ratings.

