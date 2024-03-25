Wrestling veteran urges Tony Khan to book 10-time WWE champion “properly” in AEW

A former WWE Superstar wants Tony Khan to book an AEW star correctly. The name being discussed is Mercedes Moné. The veteran who gave his opinion was Matt Morgan.

Mercedes, fka Sasha Banks in WWE, was one of the top stars in the Stamford-based promotion. During her time in WWE, she captured the RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and NXT Women's Championship numerous times.

The CEO made her AEW debut on the 'Big Business' edition of Dynamite and has been the talk of the town since then. Despite being booked strongly, many worry, that like many other stars on the roster, Tony Khan may drop the ball on Mercedes too.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan advised Tony Khan to book The CEO in a specific and special way that would raise fans' anticipation.

"I always go back to my TNA example of we brought in RVD, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and I'm leaving other, oh, Mr. Kennedy or Mr. Anderson, all in the same episode and it only raised us 0.2 points on Spike TV. From a 1.2 [Million] that we were averaging. (...) But like it raised to 1.4 [Million]. That's all it could do. (...) So, I don't think that's on Mercedes Moné specifically, I think that's on Tony to book her properly and bring her back in a way, which smashes, like ratings, people wanna watch, and 'you can't miss this episode because she's gonna say blank,' something," said Matt Morgan. (02:01 - 02:59)

Tony Khan states Mercedes Moné is the "face of the AEW"

Speaking in an interview with NBC10 Boston, the AEW President praised the former WWE Superstar and called her the face of the promotion.

"To me, Mercedes is not only someone who loves the wrestling business, loves getting in the ring and wrestling, but loves the fans. And I think that’s what we’re all about in AEW and that’s why I think Mercedes is perfect to be the face of AEW."

It will be interesting to see how The CEO is booked in the future.

