"Total rollercoaster" - AEW stars erupt as Lionel Messi-led Argentina defeat Kylian Mbappe's France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals

This year's FIFA World Cup Finals have apparently put many AEW stars' nerves to the test, as evidenced by their Twitter posts.

With Argentina being the major fan-favorites going into the match, they got the lead early on with Lionel Messi scoring a penalty. Their advantage was solidified soon afterwards as De Maria scored another goal to gain a 2-0 scoreline in the first half.

Amidst concerns for the French side, Mbappe gave his team hope by scoring a penalty. Within 2 minutes, he also scored an equalizer, with fans erputing to applause. The extra-time granted at the end further saw both teams scoring a goal apiece, leading to penalty shootouts.

With 4 well-placed goals, Argentina was able to gain an irreversible lead to become the World Champions in 2022. The to-and-fro match was an entertaining one for many AEW stars, who took to Twitter expressing their reactions.

Legit Leyla Hirsch @LegitLeyla One of the best World Cup games ever!!!! Let’s go Messi One of the best World Cup games ever!!!! Let’s go Messi

Legit Leyla Hirsch @LegitLeyla This game is giving me so much anxiety This game is giving me so much anxiety

Argentina have certainly bagged a massive victory tonight, reclaiming the World Cup after last winning it in 1986.

The AEW President also manages a football team

While Tony Khan is best known for being the President of All Elite Wrestling, he is also a part of Fulham's football team.

Tony Khan was named the vice-chairman and director of Fulham's football division in 2017. Since then, he has maintained his responsibilities alongside his pro-wrestling company. Under his management, Fulham has also earned promotion to the Premiere League.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Fulham Football Club @FulhamFC



#FFC We're all behind you, Kev. 🤍 We're all behind you, Kev. 🤍#FFC I’d like for everyone to please wish for the best for my good friend and a beloved member of the Fulham family, Kevin McDonald, he’s always been there for me and there for everyone at Fulham, he’s a special person, let’s please all show him our support! twitter.com/FulhamFC/statu… I’d like for everyone to please wish for the best for my good friend and a beloved member of the Fulham family, Kevin McDonald, he’s always been there for me and there for everyone at Fulham, he’s a special person, let’s please all show him our support! twitter.com/FulhamFC/statu… https://t.co/G4vUAxeIL4

The All Elite President is also the senior president of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He ascended to the position in 2012, after his father Shahid Khan purchased the team.

Amidst all the responsibilities of the two football clubs, Tony Khan has managed to raise AEW to be a legitimate competitor to WWE's monopoly in the pro-wrestling business. It remains to be seen what is in store for the brand in the coming months.

