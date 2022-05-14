AEW star Trent Beretta tests positive for Covid-19, will miss upcoming match

AEW star Trent Beretta is confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Trent has recently been away from the spotlight in AEW. His last match saw him face off against Samoa Joe for the ROH TV Championship. Although Trent put up a good fight, he was forced to tap out by The Samoan Submission Machine.

NJPW recently confirmed an upcoming match at Capital Collision pay-per-view, set to have Trent teaming up with Kazuchika Okada against Bullet Club's Jay White and Hikuleo. However, the recent news of Beretta being covid positive has forced him to stay out of the ring. The match will now have Okada teaming up with Rocky Romero against the Bullet Club members.

Recently, AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page suffered through the same fate. We hope the Best Friends member quickly bounces back.

Dutch Mantell compared Trent Beretta to Mick Foley

Trent Beretta's in-ring style has been deemed risky by many, including wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell.

Trent's volatile moveset led to him suffering a major neck injury a while back. Even after returning to the AEW ring, his style remains the same. The same was noted by Mantell, who commented on Trent's in-ring performances.

In an episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, the veteran compared the Best Friends member to Mick Foley, who was also known to take heavy risks:

"Through the years, I've known a bunch of wrestlers, and some of them I think literally had a death wish. Because they'd go out and do this crazy stuff on shows, maybe a 150 people there, 200 people there. And they'd go out and do this crazy stuff. You know, Mick Foley had a death wish cos all the crazy stuff he did. I think maybe Randy Savage, maybe, but some of these guys do this crazy stuff. And I am thinking why would you do that? But they do it, because that's what got 'em there." (from 16:10 to 16:50)

Trent Beretta's in-ring performance is usually a spectacle. Fans will have to stay tuned to see when the AEW star makes his next appearance in Tony Khan's Promotion.

