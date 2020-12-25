Trent provides an unfortunate injury update; to be out for months

Trent took to Twitter and revealed that he has a partially torn pec and will be out of action for a few months. Here's the AEW Star's injury update as provided on Twitter:

Hey I have a partially torn pec and will be out for months. It's fine.

Trent's AEW status

The Best Friends have been feuding with Kip Sabian and Miro for the past few weeks. AEW booked an injury angle on the last episode of Dynamite as Trent was shown being stretchered into an ambulance as Orange Cassidy and Chuck looked on with concern. It seems like AEW booked the angle to write Trent off TV as he recuperates from the injury.

Miro and Sabian are responsible for the injury in the storyline, and it should add another layer to the angle as it progresses in the weeks that follow.

Trent last wrestled in the 12-man tag team match on last week's episode of Dynamite. The Inner Circle took on the team made up of The Varsity Blondes, the Best Friends, and Top Flight. The Inner Circle came out on top in the match.

As noted earlier, Trent will be out of action for a few months, and as of this writing, there are no updates on the timeline of his recovery and the expected return date.

Kip Sabian announced his TV wedding date with Penelope Ford on this week's episode of Dynamite. The feud will continue, and the endgame seems to be a match between Miro and Orange Cassidy.

if there’s one thing I love even more than a holiday bash it’s a wedding date announcement. real big night for me. pic.twitter.com/9en8Ke4WlM — TRENT? (@trentylocks) December 23, 2020

