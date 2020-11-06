At NJPW: Power Struggle 2017, Kenny Omega successfully defended his IWGP United States Championship against Trent in a hard-fought victory. In the aftermath of Omega's win, he was challenged by Chris Jericho and the two men eventually agreed to a match at Wrestle Kingdom.

On the third year anniversary of Omega's clash against Trent, the latter took to Twitter to reflect on the bout and sent a message to Jericho. Clearly, Trent wasn't too pleased with Jericho interrupting him three years ago and once again expressed his hate towards the former AEW World Champion.

Taking to Twitter, Trent wrote that Chris Jericho stole his thunder on the night with his return and ruined his life. Here is what one-half of the Best Friends wrote:

and then nerdass Jericho video played, stole my thunder and ruined my life I hate him https://t.co/LcqRkiWWlS — TRENT? (@trentylocks) November 5, 2020

Having already worked alongside Kenny Omega in Japan, Trent is currently sharing the stage with both Omega and Chris Jericho in AEW. A vital part of the AEW Tag Team Division, Trent and his tag partner Chuck Taylor have been working their way up in a stacked division.

Kenny Omega vs. Trent from Power Struggle 2017

In 2017, Trent faced Kenny Omega at the Power Struggle pay-per-view. Omega, who had defeated Tomohiro Ishii to become the inaugural IWGP US Champion, defended his title on numerous occasions and his victory over Trent cemented his place as a strong inaugural champion.

In the aftermath of his win, Kenny Omega and the rest of The Elite trio was interrupted by Chris Jericho. Omega and Jericho then faced each other at Wrestle Kingdom, in what was an early Match of the Year candidate. In one of the most brutal No DQ matches, Omega retained his title before eventually losing the strap to Jay White.

Trent, on the other hand, won the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Titles on the same night along with his CHAOS stablemates Chuck Tayor and Toru Yano.