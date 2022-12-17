Triple H was adamant about crowning 45-year-old star champion, says WWE Legend

Triple H has been associated with WWE for nearly two decades, both as a competitor and in an administrative role. In March this year, he officially hung up his wrestling boots. His apt decision-making skills in addition to being married into the McMahon family enabled him to contribute to the company while competing in the ring. Recently, Matt Hardy disclosed Hunter's hesitation to crown his brother, Jeff Hardy WWE Champion.

The younger Hardy appealed to wrestling fans with his unique looks and diverse skills in the ring. However, his personal life took a toll on him, having to be admitted to rehab on multiple occasions for alcohol addiction. In 2008, he participated in multiple number one contender matches for the championship but was unsuccessful. At Survivor Series that year, Jeff Hardy was allegedly scheduled to compete in a triple threat match for the WWE title against Vladimir Kozlov and The Game. But was replaced by Edge when he was found unresponsive at his hotel.

He eventually competed at the now retired Armageddon event where he defeated The Rated R Superstar and Triple H for the title. This was his first and only reign as WWE Champion.

On the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW star highlighted how the executives concerned in the decision-making were divided. He further cited that Vince McMahon was in a dilemma, taking Hunter's hesitation into consideration:

“There was a lot of division there because there was Hunter and the people that kind of sided with Hunter, and then there was Freddie (Prinze Jr.) and Michael Hayes. Vince wanted to I think roll the dice on Jeff, but he also understood where Triple H was coming from, about his dependability and how much can the company rely on him, representing WWE as the champion." [H/T Fightful]

Hardy added that they even approached Edge for his thoughts on the matter:

"I know they specifically went to Edge. ‘What do you think we should do?’ He’s like, ‘I think we should put the title on Jeff.' I remember he was a big vote for doing that. Hunter was a nay. But I know Freddie Prinze, Michael Hayes, and apparently Vince kind of surveyed everybody that was in these meetings, and it seemed liked the majority was like, ‘Jeff should win the title.’ So Vince went with the majority." [H/T Fightful]

Earlier this year, Jeff Hardy was suspended by AEW for his involvement in a third DUI. He is currently undergoing trial post-treatment.

Triple H is seemingly putting the WWE bandwagon back together

Ever since Triple H came back into an authoritative role, he has brought back many superstars who parted ways with the company. A few weeks ago, William Regal was written off of AEW television following a betrayal by MJF. Soon after, it was reported that the former NXT General Manager was jumping ship back to his former employers.

Regal is rumored to have been offered a Vice President's role in the Connecticut-based company, but there has been no confirmation on the same.

