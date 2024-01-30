Triple H to deal a big blow to Tony Khan after CM Punk's injury? Looking at the chances

The CCO of the WWE, Triple H, could deal a major blow to AEW President and CEO Tony Khan by capturing a major name in order to fill in for the unfortunate injury of CM Punk.

CM Punk competed in his first televised match in the WWE after 10 years, and it happened to be the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match. However, not only did the Second City Saint fail to win the Rumble, but he also ended up getting injured in the process and is now expected to miss WrestleMania 40, which is unfortunate.

Punk was rumored to feature in one of the Mania main events against Seth Rollins. However, it is unlikely to happen due to Punk's tricep injury. Therefore, Triple H could do anything in his power to sign the hottest free agent currently, Kazuchika Okada, in order to fill in for the absence of CM Punk.

Okada is one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of New Japan Pro Wrestling and is on his way out of the company after a legendary career. While many believed The Rainmaker would land in AEW, he is currently rumored to sign with the rival promotion.

The Cerebral Assassin could pull out all the stops in order to finally capture a hot free agent after losing the race to Tony Khan multiple times in the past. The aforementioned move taking place before WrestleMania 40 would be a big achievement for Hunter as well.

Triple H took a cheeky dig at Tony Khan and AEW recently

During the Royal Rumble 2024 post-show press conference, Triple H was asked about TNA stars like Jordynn Grace making their surprise appearance in the women's Rumble match. Hunter seemingly took a shot at the Forbidden Door term used by Tony Khan while answering the question:

“I’m not gonna use all the cliched terms about what door people go through, anything like that because it’s stupid and silly. But partnerships and opportunities like this come along for some people once in a lifetime." (H/T WrestleZone)

Well, the cheeky exchanges between two of the major names in pro wrestling continue, and only time will tell who succeeds in capturing Kazuchika Okada.

