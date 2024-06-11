Triple H to deal a blow to AEW with his secret weapon this week? Exploring the possibility

WWE and AEW have been locked in a fierce rivalry since the inception of the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019. That said, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H might have a secret weapon up his sleeve to deliver a solid blow to the rival company.

During this past weekend's Battleground Premium Live Event, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes took to his X (Twitter) account to announce that he would appear on this week's NXT to check on his former friend and tag team partner, Ethan Page, after the latter's recent unsuccessful outing against NXT Champion Trick Williams.

Cody Rhodes' appearance on NXT might not just be a casual visit to see his old friend. It seems like there is an underlying motive for his trip to the developmental brand.

The American Nightmare's appearance on the upcoming episode of Tuesday Night NXT will significantly boost the show's ratings, given the popularity of the Undisputed WWE Champion. This will immensely help the brand beat AEW's Wednesday Night Dynamite in terms of ratings and viewership.

This is the same tactic Triple H implemented last year when NXT went head-to-head with special edition Dynamite on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The Game planned the special appearances of John Cena, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, and The Undertaker to attract eyeballs.

Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer comment on how Cody Rhodes heading to NXT this week will affect AEW's ratings

During the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, journalist Bryan Alvarez shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' visit to NXT this week. He stated that The American Nightmare is heading to the developmental brand this week to help WWE NXT defeat Wednesday Night Dynamite in the ratings.

Dave Meltzer noted that the Stamford-based promotion could beat Tony Khan's promotion in the 18-49 demographic.

"They [WWE] might do it in total viewers (18-49); there’s still a gap, but Cody’s a big draw. Last week was 0.28 to 0.22; that’s still a gap, but they’re not going against the NBA; AEW’s going against the NBA; they’re bringing in Cody Rhodes; it could be close; it’s even possible that NXT could do a better 18-49 number; it wouldn’t shock me in the least!" Meltzer said. [H/T: tjrwrestling.net]

This week's Dynamite episode will feature Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone, Dustin Rhodes, Jack Perry, and many more in action.

