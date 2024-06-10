Cody Rhodes tweets ahead of his former tag team partner's WWE debut; teases major move

Cody Rhodes is now the #1 man in the entire professional wrestling industry and is the target of anyone on the main roster. Ahead of his former tag team partner's WWE debut, he tweeted out and teased a major move.

Cody Rhodes is set for a collision course with AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle 2024. Following the fake retirement tease that led to The Phenomenal One assaulting Rhodes, the two men had to be separated on the June 7 episode of SmackDown.

One of Rhodes' former tag team partners is Ethan Page, with whom he became one-half of the A-1 Tag Team Champion. Cody tweeted out, stating how curious he was about his debut while teasing making a move to Florida to check out NXT.

Cody and Ethan Page were also in AEW, where they faced off in a TNT Championship match that the former won.

Ethan Page isn't known by the wider WWE audience, but that will change in a few months, hopefully. Page is known for his ability as an entertainer and secured a main event NXT Championship match against Trick Williams.

The American Nightmare won't be the only one with their eyes on Ethan Page.

