Triple H to drop a major tease about former WWE Champion's return during RAW tonight? Looking at the chances

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has re-signed numerous stars since becoming the head booker of the main roster last year. After the return of Kairi Sane at Crown Jewel, could The Game tease the arrival of a former world champion on this week's RAW?

After Triple H took over the creative control of WWE's main roster in July 2022, he has worked hard to produce memorable weekly shows and premium live events. The company is now gearing up for Survivor Series in Chicago, and fans want The Game to bring back CM Punk nine years after his exit.

The Second City Saint left the Stamford-based promotion in 2014, and his return seemed unlikely until his abrupt AEW firing in September this year. Punk is rumored to make a WWE comeback, with some reports suggesting that he is set to have a meeting with the promotion's executives soon.

Expand Tweet

The wrestling world has been speculating that The Second City Saint could make his long-awaited comeback at the upcoming Survivor Series event in his hometown, Chicago. Moreover, WWE has seemingly teased his comeback by dropping hints on TV, including Seth Rollins quoting him on a few occasions and Shinsuke Nakamura using the GTS.

With Survivor Series just three weeks away, Triple H could drop another major tease related to Punk through Nakamura or any other superstar. This could create immense hype surrounding the high-profile show and lay the foundation for the former world champion's potential arrival.

Is Triple H open to CM Punk's potential WWE return?

In 2021, before CM Punk returned to wrestling as part of AEW, Triple H was asked about his former rival's potential WWE comeback.

On the Pardon My Take podcast, The Game said the following:

"Last time I talked to [Punk]? A year and a half (…) a year and three quarters ago? A funny thing that people constantly will say when his return is or (…), but in some way, I don’t know whether he does or not. But that has to be what he wants." [H/T Talksport]

Expand Tweet

The Second City Saint reportedly met The Game backstage earlier this year during a WWE show, which led many to believe he was on good terms with the company. It will be interesting to see if the two parties can resolve their alleged differences to deliver fans a massive surprise soon.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here