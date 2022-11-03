"Triple H doesn't even have to try at this point" - Wrestling world goes into a frenzy following WWE legend's AEW debut

On AEW Dynamite tonight, the wrestling world was surprised by the debut of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

Darby Allin kicked off the night by wrestling Jay Lethal. After the match, Double J shocked the world by popping up behind Darby Allin and attacking him with his guitar.

Jarrett then took shots at the roster and ran his accolades. He claimed he would put many people in body bags during his time at All Elite Wrestling.

The Twitterati had varied reactions to this development. Fans felt Triple H's promotion is hardly getting any competition as the retired WWE Superstars are signing with Tony Khan's promotion.

Jerry McCloy @JerryMccloy @JobberNationTV Triple H doesn't even have to try at this point 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @JobberNationTV Triple H doesn't even have to try at this point 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

TravelArmLess_Life @TravelArmless if ever someone didn't believe that disgruntled former wwe employees went to aew someone show them Jeff Jarrett



And now let's begin the aew die hard's with their replies I'll wait @JobberNationTV Lmfaoif ever someone didn't believe that disgruntled former wwe employees went to aew someone show them Jeff JarrettAnd now let's begin the aew die hard's with their replies I'll wait @JobberNationTV Lmfao 😂 if ever someone didn't believe that disgruntled former wwe employees went to aew someone show them Jeff JarrettAnd now let's begin the aew die hard's with their replies I'll wait

Most of the wrestling world was upset with this decision and let their frustrations be known.

James Howson @BigFmJimmy



Jokes aside yes Tony needed someone like Jeff to help him but it's pretty clear JJ sees him as the next Dixy Carter @JobberNationTV This is definitely gonna make people choose aew now lolJokes aside yes Tony needed someone like Jeff to help him but it's pretty clear JJ sees him as the next Dixy Carter @JobberNationTV This is definitely gonna make people choose aew now lol 😆 Jokes aside yes Tony needed someone like Jeff to help him but it's pretty clear JJ sees him as the next Dixy Carter

Adam @adamneustaedter @AEW @RealJeffJarrett You really went from having CM Punk to having Jeff Jarrett. Absolutely terrible. @AEW @RealJeffJarrett You really went from having CM Punk to having Jeff Jarrett. Absolutely terrible.

"Get the f*** out of here. No one wants to see this. No one wants to see any of these guys. What the f*** happened to AEW?" a fan tweeted.

Check out the full tweet here.

Some were happy to see the WWE Hall of Famer back on their television screens.

People suggested that Tony Khan also purchase IMPACT Wrestling just like he bought Ring of Honor to do more crossover angles.

Chris @some_man_tiks @AEW @RealJeffJarrett I hope this leads into AEW buying IMPACT. I don't want anyone to lose their jobs but they could put everything onto on service with the IMPACT Plus app and have everything thing there @AEW @RealJeffJarrett I hope this leads into AEW buying IMPACT. I don't want anyone to lose their jobs but they could put everything onto on service with the IMPACT Plus app and have everything thing there

Matt Hoover @matthoover @some_man_tiks @AEW @RealJeffJarrett Would love to see it. AEW, ROH, and TNA (bring the name back) all under one umbrella. Let Jeff run TNA and let someone from ROH run it and you’ve got a great setup for wrestlers and wresting fans. @some_man_tiks @AEW @RealJeffJarrett Would love to see it. AEW, ROH, and TNA (bring the name back) all under one umbrella. Let Jeff run TNA and let someone from ROH run it and you’ve got a great setup for wrestlers and wresting fans.

The wrestling world was happy to see AEW use Jarrett's theme from IMPACT Wrestling.

rey @rey63143300 @FMarryWill @AEW @RealJeffJarrett that guitar riff is iconic,when you hear that song you know it's him @FMarryWill @AEW @RealJeffJarrett that guitar riff is iconic,when you hear that song you know it's him

🅷🅽🅲🅷⛱ @HNCHDynamite @AEW @tater_tate_ @RealJeffJarrett It was awesome hearing his TNA theme again. Brought back some good memories @AEW @tater_tate_ @RealJeffJarrett It was awesome hearing his TNA theme again. Brought back some good memories

It looks like the WWE Hall of Famer is joining Jay Lethal's faction. How will this play out? Only time will tell.

What would Jeff Jarrett's role be in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

