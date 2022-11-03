"Triple H doesn't even have to try at this point" - Wrestling world goes into a frenzy following WWE legend's AEW debut

On AEW Dynamite tonight, the wrestling world was surprised by the debut of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.
Darby Allin kicked off the night by wrestling Jay Lethal. After the match, Double J shocked the world by popping up behind Darby Allin and attacking him with his guitar.
Jarrett then took shots at the roster and ran his accolades. He claimed he would put many people in body bags during his time at All Elite Wrestling.
The Twitterati had varied reactions to this development. Fans felt Triple H's promotion is hardly getting any competition as the retired WWE Superstars are signing with Tony Khan's promotion.
Most of the wrestling world was upset with this decision and let their frustrations be known.
"Get the f*** out of here. No one wants to see this. No one wants to see any of these guys. What the f*** happened to AEW?" a fan tweeted.
Check out the full tweet here.
Some were happy to see the WWE Hall of Famer back on their television screens.
People suggested that Tony Khan also purchase IMPACT Wrestling just like he bought Ring of Honor to do more crossover angles.
The wrestling world was happy to see AEW use Jarrett's theme from IMPACT Wrestling.
It looks like the WWE Hall of Famer is joining Jay Lethal's faction. How will this play out? Only time will tell.
What would Jeff Jarrett's role be in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
