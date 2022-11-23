Triple H fired WWE Hall of Famer to bring back former DX member, says wrestling veteran

A rather serious accusation has been made against WWE CCO Triple H, regarding the ousting of AEW star Jeff Jarrett.

Jarrett rejoined WWE last year, serving as the promotion's Senior Vice President of Live Events. However, he left the Stamford-based company earlier this year and opted to join Tony Khan's roster.

According to Dutch Mantell, Jeff Jarrett has reason to dislike Triple H. In a recent episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the veteran pointed out a curious coincidence that could be the reason for their enmity.

"I don't think they like each other very much... I think Triple H may have been the one to kinda sponsor the ousting of Jeff from WWE because Jeff was in charge of their live events. (...) But at the time Road Dogg, who is Triple H's buddy, he needed a job. So I think Jeff blames Triple H for going in... saying 'we need to put Road Dogg in Jeff's spot, we need to release Jeff.' That's what I said from the beginning because then Jeff got released, and Road Dogg moved right in. Coincidence, some might say?" (2:22 - 4:19)

Former WWE Superstar Jeff Jarrett recently lost his first match in AEW

While Jeff Jarrett made an explosive entry into Tony Khan's company by attacking Darby Allin, his first official match ended in a loss.

The veteran teamed up with Jay Lethal to face off against the team of Darby Allin and Sting. An intense clash ensued, which saw both sides fighting desperately to gain the upper hand. In the end, however, Darby was able to pin Lethal to pick up the win.

Only time will tell if Jarrett will look to continue the feud in the coming weeks.

